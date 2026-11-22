CHENNAI: Gummidipoondi, an industrial town on the northern outskirts of Chennai, emerged as the most polluted city in the country on Saturday, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 342, higher than Delhi’s 265, as air quality deteriorated steadily over three days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) city-level data, Gummidipoondi’s AQI rose from 305 on November 19 to 321 on November 20 and 342 on November 21. A separate dashboard showed the reading climbing further to 346 by 5.05 pm on Saturday. The town’s air quality fell in the ‘very poor’ category.

Chennai recorded an AQI of 224. Gummidipoondi’s concentration of industries makes factory emissions, fuel combustion, transport and material handling among potential sources of pollution. Road dust, construction activity and local emissions could also add to the particulate burden. However, the contribution of individual sources to the current spike can be established only through emissions and source-apportionment studies, experts said.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) was identified as the prominent pollutant. These tiny particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and are associated with respiratory and cardiovascular ailments. An AQI between 301 and 400 falls in the ‘very poor’ category, with prolonged exposure capable of causing respiratory illness.

Wind direction and atmospheric conditions could also have contributed to the deterioration by allowing emissions to accumulate or transporting polluted air from elsewhere.

“Winds can carry pollution from upwind industrial and urban regions, depending on the precise wind trajectory. Weak winds and limited vertical mixing can further prevent pollutants from dispersing,” a senior Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) official said.