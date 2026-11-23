TNIE online desk
Three people were killed and one injured after gunfire erupted during a baby shower in Ohio, while nine people were shot at a concert in central California in two separate incidents in the United States.
In the Ohio incident, officers responded to a shooting at Pandora’s Magical Events Venue in Parma on Saturday evening, following an apparent domestic dispute, according to a police news release.
Authorities said one of the shooters, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody but was not immediately charged. A second suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man, was among those killed.
Officials identified two of the victims as 17-year-old Leasia England and 45-year-old Jayson Townsend. Police said Townsend was the father of the woman for whom the baby shower was being held. She was not injured.
In a separate incident in central California, nine people were shot at a concert attended by about 150 people in Strathmore, a small town in Tulare County, on Saturday evening.
Gunmen opened fire on a crowd around 7.30 pm, injuring nine people. Three victims, aged 19 to 26, required surgery, with the youngest in critical condition. No arrests were made.