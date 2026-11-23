PARMA: Three people were killed and one injured after gunfire erupted during a baby shower in Ohio, while nine people were shot at a concert in central California in two separate incidents in the United States, authorities said on Sunday.

In the Ohio incident, officers responded to a shooting at Pandora’s Magical Events Venue in Parma, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Cleveland, on Saturday evening, following an apparent domestic dispute, according to a police news release.

Authorities said one of the shooters, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody but was not immediately charged. Detectives were trying to determine whether he was the aggressor or acted in self-defence, police spokesman Scott Traxler said. A second suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man, was among those killed.

Officials identified two of the victims as 17-year-old Leasia England and 45-year-old Jayson Townsend. Police said Townsend was the father of the woman for whom the baby shower was being held. She was not injured.

Authorities have not released the names of the 19-year-old suspected shooter who was killed or a 39-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.

Preliminary information indicates that the 19-year-old man was the father of the unborn baby and was not invited to the shower, Traxler said, citing witnesses. The man in custody appears to be a relative of the expectant mother.

Both firearms involved in the shooting were recovered by police. Detectives were reviewing surveillance footage and witness statements on Sunday to determine what led to the confrontation, Traxler said. Ballistics testing might be required to establish which gun was used to shoot each victim.