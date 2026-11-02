Mass shootings over Halloween weekend leave at least six dead and dozens injured across US

Mass shootings over the Halloween weekend — largely in nightlife districts across the U.S, left at least six people dead and dozens injured, officials said.

The deadliest violence occurred in Dallas, where a handful of shootings in the city's Deep Ellum neighborhood, a center of music and restaurants, killed four people and injured 15 others, police said.

Police in college towns like Fayetteville, Arkansas; Birmingham, Alabama; Newark, Delaware, and Bloomington, Illinois, also reported shootings in their nightlife districts.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said investigators were still trying to determine if three separate shootings Saturday night over the span of about an hour and 15 minutes were related, and it wasn't immediately known why they started. Comeaux said some arrests were made but he didn't specify how many or what charges were involved.

"This is a really big scene. It's spread out," Comeaux said.

The department had increased police presence in the district before the shootings. No police officers were injured.