Police say four dead, 15 injured in separate shootings in Dallas on Halloween night

Police in Dallas say four people are dead and 15 are injured following separate shootings in a Dallas neighborhood. Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said police are still trying to determine if the shootings in the Deep Ellum neighborhood were related. It was among several violent incidents nationwide on Halloween weekend.

Comeaux said three separate shootings occurred and it wasn't immediately known why they started. Comeaux said some arrests were made but he didn't specify how many or what charges were involved.

"This is a really big scene. It's spread out," Comeaux said. "We are interviewing some individuals right now that we have arrested, still trying to figure out exactly how it ties into all the shootings out here."

Separately, one person was killed and eight others were wounded in a mass shooting just outside Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, after the annual 'Magic City Classic' football game on Saturday night, police said.

Michael Pickett, chief of the Birmingham Police Department, said most spectators and families had left the stadium property after the game, but the shooting happened nearby, where vendors were set up along Graymont Avenue.

He said he was "very grateful that more people weren't injured."

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.