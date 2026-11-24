TNIE online desk
Led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP enters the 2027 race aiming for a historic third consecutive term in power. The party won 255 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls (and currently holds 258 following bypolls), anchoring the ruling NDA coalition.
Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party is the primary challenger, having won 111 seats in 2022 and surged to 37 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.
Led by Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, the RLD won 8 seats in 2022 in alliance with SP before switching sides to join the BJP-led NDA ahead of the 2024 polls.
Mayawati’s BSP is fighting for political revival after plummeting to just 1 seat and a 12.88% vote share in the 2022 Assembly elections.
Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) secured 6 seats in 2022 alongside SP before returning to the NDA fold as a state cabinet minister.
Following his breakthrough 2024 Lok Sabha victory from Nagina, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has emerged as a major wildcard in UP politics. His Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) is actively naming candidates across Western UP and eyeing Dalit-Muslim consolidation, making him a sought-after potential ally—or spoiler—for the opposition.