LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress concluded their initial round of seat-sharing talks for the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections early next year in just 15 minutes in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting was held at the residence of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. Negotiations will resume on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, with panels from both parties beginning detailed seat-by-seat assessments across Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly constituencies.

Leaders from both parties who took part in the deliberations described the meeting as cordial, saying it began on a positive note and was marked by mutual trust and confidence.

Claiming that a broader consensus had been reached, the leaders said a final agreement on seat-sharing between the two parties was expected within the next two to three days.

The next round of talks will be held on Tuesday, while the final decision on seat allocation will be taken by the top leadership of both parties.

However, sources said Congress, during the initial deliberations, handed over a revised list, urging the SP to allocate it at least one seat in each district of the state, except the SP bastions of Etawah and Mainpuri.

Sources claimed that Congress had staked a claim to all Assembly seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli, expressing confidence that it would win in the two districts on the strength of its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress also listed seats across districts including Saharanpur, Barabanki, Prayagraj and Sitapur, where it has MPs. Some seats in the Bundelkhand region were also included in the list, sources said.

The SP delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MPs Ram Gopal Yadav and Rajeev Rai, Kairana MP Iqra Hasan, and Uttar Pradesh state president Shyam Lal Pal. Congress was represented by UPCC chief Aradhana Mishra-Mona, UPCC working president Imran Masood, the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chadhury.