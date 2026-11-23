LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress concluded their initial round of seat-sharing talks for the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections early next year in just 15 minutes in New Delhi on Monday.
The meeting was held at the residence of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. Negotiations will resume on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, with panels from both parties beginning detailed seat-by-seat assessments across Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly constituencies.
Leaders from both parties who took part in the deliberations described the meeting as cordial, saying it began on a positive note and was marked by mutual trust and confidence.
Claiming that a broader consensus had been reached, the leaders said a final agreement on seat-sharing between the two parties was expected within the next two to three days.
The next round of talks will be held on Tuesday, while the final decision on seat allocation will be taken by the top leadership of both parties.
However, sources said Congress, during the initial deliberations, handed over a revised list, urging the SP to allocate it at least one seat in each district of the state, except the SP bastions of Etawah and Mainpuri.
Sources claimed that Congress had staked a claim to all Assembly seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli, expressing confidence that it would win in the two districts on the strength of its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Congress also listed seats across districts including Saharanpur, Barabanki, Prayagraj and Sitapur, where it has MPs. Some seats in the Bundelkhand region were also included in the list, sources said.
The SP delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MPs Ram Gopal Yadav and Rajeev Rai, Kairana MP Iqra Hasan, and Uttar Pradesh state president Shyam Lal Pal. Congress was represented by UPCC chief Aradhana Mishra-Mona, UPCC working president Imran Masood, the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chadhury.
After the meeting, UPCC chief Mishra-Mona claimed that both parties had reached a broader consensus and that a final agreement would be reached within the next two to three days.
“The discussions will continue tomorrow. Both sides presented their respective positions. We put forward our views, and I should mention that there have been extensive, ongoing discussions between the two sides at the leadership level. As I have stated previously, discussions are taking place between them; we have reached a consensus, and both sides have mutual trust. We will meet again tomorrow, and then proceed further. Everything should be finalised within three to four days," she said.
Speaking to reporters, Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam also said the meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual trust and confidence between the allies but declined to disclose the number of seats the party had sought.
“I will not reveal the number of seats. It will become clear only after the agreement between both the parties. Numbers do not matter as much as the aim to defeat the BJP,” said Gautam.
Asked why the meeting lasted only 15 minutes, Gautam said the duration did not matter as the talks were based on mutual trust and there was no scope for differences.
SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav also told reporters that both sides had listened to each other's views in a "very cordial atmosphere" and expressed hope that the seat-sharing arrangement would be finalised within two to three days.
According to sources, Congress handed over a list of seats to the SP during the initial round of talks, with the number significantly lower than what had been speculated so far. In the next round, the parties will assess constituencies individually, prioritising candidates' winnability and local strength over specific seat counts to avoid splitting anti-BJP votes.
Ahead of the talks, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had claimed at an event that he had received a list of 181 seats, a remark that reportedly irked Congress, which conveyed to the Samajwadis that such details should not be made public. Congress was seeking a larger share of seats, but the SP was reportedly unwilling to offer more than 50-60, based on Congress's past Assembly poll performance.
The SP and Congress had allied for the 2017 Assembly elections. The SP's tally fell from 229 to 47 seats, while Congress won just seven of the 105 seats it contested. In 2022, Congress contested alone, fielding candidates in 399 seats and winning just two, while the SP secured 111 seats.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP-Congress alliance won 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary seats, dealing a major blow to the ruling BJP, whose tally fell from 62 in 2019 to 33.