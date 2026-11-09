Amid slow seat-sharing talks, SP seeks to survey Nehru-Gandhi family strongholds to gauge voter sentiment

LUCKNOW: The ongoing delay in finalizing a seat-sharing arrangement between INDIA bloc partners -- Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress -- for the 2027 UP elections appears to be rooted in a deeper strategic assessment underway within the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

According to informed political sources, the SP has commissioned surveys in several constituencies traditionally associated with the Nehru-Gandhi family to gauge voter sentiment and assess Congress' contemporary electoral relevance in these regions.

The exercise comes at a time when negotiations between the two INDIA bloc partners have shown little visible progress, despite repeated assertions by both sides that they remain committed to fighting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) together.

As Uttar Pradesh moves closer to the assembly elections, the outcome of these surveys may prove as important to alliance arithmetic as the formal negotiations themselves, a senior SP leader said.

SP insiders indicate that the party leadership is seeking micro feedback from voters in Congress bastions, particularly in the Rae Bareli-Amethi belt and adjoining constituencies including those in Sultanpur. The objective is understood to be two-fold -- first, to estimate the Congress' independent vote-catching ability, and second, to determine whether conceding a large number of seats to the grand old party would be beneficial for the alliance.

Moreover, SP has been posing as a bigger partner in alliance with Congress in the Hindi heartland. Notably, Akhilesh Yadav had launched his ‘PDA Rathyatra’ from Rahul Gandhi’s den Raebareli in September this year.