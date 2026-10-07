Congress leader Imran Masood urges SP to finalise seat-sharing soon amid alliance friction

LUCKNOW: Amid the alleged ongoing tussle between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over the seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress’ newly appointed working president and party’s Saharanpur MP, Imran Masood, demanded that the allocation of seats be finalised soon.

Masood, on Wednesday, said the Congress wanted to give the SP the lead in the alliance, but the party’s dignity and share should also be taken into consideration.

“Our only demand is that you finalise this many seats now. Proceed only after finalising them. Respect our dignity, and we will take care of your dignity,” said the UPCC working chief.

He said that the Congress was no longer the Congress of 2017 but that of 2027. The party had undergone considerable changes over the past ten years. Despite this, the Congress wanted the SP to remain in the lead in the alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Masood said his party and its workers also had their own aspirations and that it was his responsibility not only to save the party but also to take it forward.

Signalling flexibility in the Congress’ stance on seat-sharing, Masood said that the party was ready to accept whatever proposal Akhilesh Yadav would put forward in terms of the number of seats. He said both parties had to contest the election together and that it was important to maintain mutual respect.

Masood had earlier said that the seat-sharing agreement should be finalised soon. The statement came at a time when Akhilesh Yadav, while responding to a question about seat-sharing, had said that it was not about the seat, but about the victory.