The first round of seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections ended in New Delhi on Monday, with leaders from both parties signalling that a deal was nearing finalisation. The two parties are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday to take the negotiations forward.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides putting forward their respective views, and expressed confidence that the alliance would be finalised shortly.

"The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to each other’s points of view, and we will soon finalise this alliance and inform you about it. We will complete the process within the next two to three days. The next meeting will take place tomorrow," Yadav told reporters after the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam also indicated that both parties were on the same page and that the agreement would be reached soon.

"Both parties are in agreement; they trust each other and will manage things jointly. This is all but settled, and an agreement will be reached in a respectful manner. It will happen very soon. We will let you know--we will inform you later, once the details have been mutually decided," Gautam said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra said discussions had taken place on the seat-sharing numbers, but details would become clearer after the next meeting.

"Things will be finalised tomorrow," she said, adding that the process would be completed within the next two to four days.

Mishra said the meeting had been positive and there was no disagreement between the two parties over the proposed alliance. She added that another round of discussions would take place on Tuesday, following which the details would be finalised.

Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh president Shyam Lal Pal also expressed confidence in the alliance, saying, "A strong alliance will be formed."