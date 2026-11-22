The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are set to begin the first round of seat-sharing talks in New Delhi on Monday ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with discussions likely to continue for two days.
Congress leaders indicated that Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari’s residence in Delhi could be the venue for the talks.
“We are to meet for a preliminary discussion from Monday,” Congress state working president Imran Masood, who is part of the party’s negotiating panel, told news agency PTI.
Congress leaders suggested that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could lead the negotiations, with the party hoping to finalise the arrangement by December 20.
“That's what we feel because there isn't much time left for polls. So we need to close it by mid-December, say by December 20,” Congress's UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said to PTI.
The Congress has repeatedly referred to its seat-sharing arrangement with the SP in the 2017 Assembly elections, when it contested 107 seats, signalling its desire for a larger share this time.
Although the alliance performed poorly in 2017, the two parties fared better in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats and limiting the BJP's gains.
The negotiations are being closely watched, with the SP insisting that winnability will be the primary criterion for allotting seats. Both parties had contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately.
The Congress is also citing its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Rahul Gandhi's growing prominence as the national Opposition leader to argue for a larger share of seats in 2027.
Gautam said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, himself, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, UP Congress chief Aradhana Misra Mona, state working president Imran Masood and possibly Congress Legislature Party leader Virender Chaudhary could be part of the negotiating team.
He also indicated that SP leaders Ram Gopal Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Rai could represent the party in the talks.
While the leaders could not be reached for comment, the SP has announced a four-member committee to negotiate seat-sharing. The panel will be headed by party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and include state president Shyam Lal Pal and Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Choudhary.
The Congress had earlier rejected a list of 181 constituencies circulating on social media, claiming it was the party's proposed seat-sharing list submitted to the SP.
The list gained attention after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi that the Congress had sought 181 seats for the 2027 elections.
Neither party has officially disclosed the number of seats they are seeking or are willing to concede. The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking a third consecutive term, while the SP is aiming to unseat it.
The Congress lost power in Uttar Pradesh in 1989 and was subsequently eclipsed by regional parties, including the BSP and SP. The BSP won just one seat in the 2022 Assembly elections, while the SP has since emerged as the principal Opposition party in the state.
SP leader Azam Khan, released from prison on Wednesday, had earlier indicated that the party was willing to accommodate the Congress, even if it meant making some “sacrifices”.
Sources in both parties also said Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav share a good rapport and had briefly discussed seat-sharing during the launch of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi on November 16.
(With inputs from PTI)