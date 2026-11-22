The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are set to begin the first round of seat-sharing talks in New Delhi on Monday ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with discussions likely to continue for two days.

Congress leaders indicated that Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari’s residence in Delhi could be the venue for the talks.

“We are to meet for a preliminary discussion from Monday,” Congress state working president Imran Masood, who is part of the party’s negotiating panel, told news agency PTI.

Congress leaders suggested that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could lead the negotiations, with the party hoping to finalise the arrangement by December 20.

“That's what we feel because there isn't much time left for polls. So we need to close it by mid-December, say by December 20,” Congress's UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said to PTI.

The Congress has repeatedly referred to its seat-sharing arrangement with the SP in the 2017 Assembly elections, when it contested 107 seats, signalling its desire for a larger share this time.

Although the alliance performed poorly in 2017, the two parties fared better in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats and limiting the BJP's gains.