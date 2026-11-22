LUCKNOW: On the eve of commencing seat sharing deliberations with ally Congress, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, constituted a four-member committee here on Sunday.

While party's national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav has been appointed chairman of the committee, it includes party’s Ghosi MP Rajiv Rai, Kairana MP Iqra Hasan and Samajwadi Party state president Shyamlal Pal as members.

Earlier, there were reports of the constitution of a seven-member committee comprising the data analysts to hold talks with the Congress but on the eve of the deliberations, the SP chief entrusted the four leaders to engage with the Congress team.

The SP committee will coordinate with the Congress's top leadership and the committee set up by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge to hold the deliberations. The Congress committee is headed by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with KC Venugopal, party’s UP affairs in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, UPCC chief Aradhana Mishra and YPCC working president Imran Masood as its members.

In fact, last week SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, had claimed that the Congress had handed over a list of 181 seats to SP. He made the claim while talking at a public event in Delhi.

Earlier, the two parties were scheduled to meet in Delhi on November 17, but the meeting was postponed as Akhilesh Yadav was not reportedly taken into confidence over it by the Congress leadership. As per the informed sources, the SP chief, who had landed in Delhi with wife Dimple Yadav to participate in Sonia Gandhi’s book launch event, discussed the draft seat-sharing agreement with Congress top brass on November 16.

After this, the Congress sought time to work on a new strategy, leading to the postponement of the meeting. Confirming this, UPCC working president Imran Masood said: "The Congress needed 2-3 days to finalise the draft and complete its preparations based on the directions of the top leadership. This was why the November 17 meeting was postponed."

It is believed that during the informal conversation in Delhi, both Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi agreed to keep the ‘winnability’ as the most vital factor while sharing the seats. Meanwhile, Akhilesh nominated the members in the committee to balance the experience, regional representation and caste equations.