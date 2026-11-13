Akhilesh rules out new tie-up, says SP will stick with existing allies ahead of 2027 UP polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday ruled out any immediate expansion of his party's alliance, saying it would continue working with its existing partners ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

His remarks came a day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) leader Chandra Shekhar Aazad announced the formation of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM), a new political alliance to contest the polls.

"We are moving forward in collaboration with our previous alliance partners. In fact, I would suggest that they establish a permanent presence here; it would foster better coordination and facilitate ongoing dialogue," Yadav told reporters at the party headquarters.

He said the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA bloc shared a "permanent alliance" and were working consistently at the booth level to take on the BJP.

"In politics, many visitors appear during election season. Some of these individuals ought to stay and work here. They should witness the injustice, atrocities and persecution inflicted by the BJP government," he said.

Yadav also called on opposition parties to unite against the BJP, saying the Samajwadis would work to remove the ruling party from power.