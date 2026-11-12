Owaisi backs Chandrashekhar Azad for UP chief minister's post, vows to stop BJP's third term

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday announced Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president Chandrashekhar Aazad as the chief ministerial candidate of the newly formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference with Aazad, Owaisi said the alliance between the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Aazad's party would seek to prevent the BJP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term.

"I can say with confidence that this will be a strong alternative in Uttar Pradesh to stop the BJP from coming to power for the third time," he said.

Owaisi said the morcha would focus on issues affecting backward and Dalit communities and other oppressed and marginalised sections, irrespective of caste. He alleged that successive political parties had treated these communities merely as vote banks.

He identified the deteriorating state of education, youth unemployment and farmers' problems as among the key issues the alliance would take up.

"I am happy to announce that our brother Chandrashekhar Aazad will be the chief president of the SPM and its chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh," Owaisi said.

He said the two parties would work together to ensure the alliance's success, adding that a victory for the morcha would amount to a victory for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi also urged people to attend a public meeting scheduled for November 26, describing it as the beginning of a movement for social change in the state.

Taking a swipe at the BJP and other political parties, he said they represented the politics of the past, while the Samajik Parivartan Morcha would focus on the future.

"We will do politics for the future. We hope the people of Uttar Pradesh will join hands with Chandrashekhar Aazad to build a better future," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)