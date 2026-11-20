Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has stepped up efforts to build an opposition alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, setting up a seven-member committee for seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress while holding separate meetings with leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the CPI(ML) Liberation.

The SP's committee, led by party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, is expected to begin negotiations with the Congress in Delhi on November 23 and 24.

The committee comprises five party leaders and two data experts, who will assist the negotiating team by analysing constituency-wise electoral data, political equations, the 2022 Assembly election results and candidates' prospects, according to SP insiders.

The development comes amid separate meetings between Akhilesh and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharyya on Thursday.

According to a PTI report, the possibility of involving prominent faces of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in the opposition's election campaign also came up during the discussions.

With the talks still at a preliminary stage, the AAP and CPI(ML) Liberation are waiting for the SP to settle its seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress. Both parties are likely to seek a few constituencies, arguing that prominent faces of the CJP agitation could help the SP during the campaign, sources told PTI.