Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has stepped up efforts to build an opposition alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, setting up a seven-member committee for seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress while holding separate meetings with leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the CPI(ML) Liberation.
The SP's committee, led by party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, is expected to begin negotiations with the Congress in Delhi on November 23 and 24.
The committee comprises five party leaders and two data experts, who will assist the negotiating team by analysing constituency-wise electoral data, political equations, the 2022 Assembly election results and candidates' prospects, according to SP insiders.
The development comes amid separate meetings between Akhilesh and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharyya on Thursday.
According to a PTI report, the possibility of involving prominent faces of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in the opposition's election campaign also came up during the discussions.
With the talks still at a preliminary stage, the AAP and CPI(ML) Liberation are waiting for the SP to settle its seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress. Both parties are likely to seek a few constituencies, arguing that prominent faces of the CJP agitation could help the SP during the campaign, sources told PTI.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and another prominent face of the outfit, Ashutosh Ranka, have previously worked with the AAP. Neha Bora, president of the All India Students' Association (AISA), the student wing of the CPI(ML) Liberation, has emerged as a prominent face of the student protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
In a post on X on Friday, Bhattacharyya said he had met Akhilesh at his Lucknow office the previous day, along with CPI(ML) Liberation's Uttar Pradesh secretary Sudhakar Yadav, Politburo member Ramji Rai and N Sai Balaji from the party's central headquarters.
"We took stock of the developing situation in UP and discussed ways to strengthen the INDIA bloc and turn the elections into a massive people's movement for political change in the state," he said.
Akhilesh shared photographs of the meeting on X, describing it as a "special meeting". AAP MP Sanjay Singh also confirmed his meeting with the SP chief, describing the discussions as fruitful and inviting him to his daughter's wedding, PTI reported.
The formal seat-sharing negotiations between the SP and Congress are expected to be challenging, with differences emerging over the number of constituencies and the electoral data to be considered.
The Congress has sought 181 of Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats, while SP sources have described the demand as impractical. The SP is reportedly considering an initial offer of around 24 to 25 seats.
The SP wants to consider the results of both the 2022 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections for seat allocation, while the Congress prefers to base its claims on the 2024 results. The discussions are expected to focus on candidates' winnability rather than the overall number of seats.
The first round of negotiations is likely to focus on 21 Assembly constituencies where Congress candidates secured more than 20,000 votes in the 2022 polls, along with four seats where they came close to that mark, according to SP insiders.
The Congress has also constituted a five-member committee headed by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold discussions with the SP. The panel includes AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, UPCC chief Aradhna Mishra-Mona, the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and UPCC working president Imran Masood.
The decks for the negotiations were cleared following a conversation between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh at Sonia Gandhi's book launch in Delhi on Monday. Imran Masood had confirmed that the Congress leadership had spoken to the SP chief, who had shared a draft seat-sharing arrangement with the party.
"We will make full preparations based on this draft," Masood had said.
The AAP, which is outside the INDIA bloc, had announced its exit from the opposition alliance in July last year. Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sanjay Singh had also met Akhilesh to discuss a possible alliance, but the talks fell through over seat-sharing differences. The AAP subsequently contested independently and failed to win a seat.
In the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP retained power with 255 seats, while the SP won 111. The Congress, which contested 399 seats independently, won two.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP and Congress contested together in Uttar Pradesh, with the Congress allotted 17 of the state's 80 seats and the remaining 63 going to the SP and its smaller allies. The SP won 37 seats and the Congress six, while the BJP secured 33.
(With inputs from PTI)