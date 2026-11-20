LUCKNOW: Stepping up efforts to work out the seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress for the upcoming UP Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has set up a seven-member committee to initiate the negotiation talks expected to commence in Delhi on November 23.

The committee, led by SP national general secretary and party’s RS MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, comprises five party leaders and two data experts.

As per the SP insiders, the two data experts have been included in the committee to assist the negotiating team by analysing constituency-wise electoral data, political equations, 2022 election results and also the prospects of the candidates.

While the Samajwadi Party aims to use both 2022 and 2024 election results for seat allocation, the Congress prefers basing decisions solely on the 2024 election outcomes.

Emphasis will be on winnability factors rather than total seat counts during talks scheduled for November 23 and 24.

The seat-sharing negotiations could see differences over the number of constituencies between the two allies, as Congress has sought 181 of Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats, while the Samajwadi Party is reportedly considering an initial offer of around 24 to 25 seats.

The sources claimed that the first round of negotiations between the two allies of the INDIA bloc is expected to be over 21 assembly seats, where Congress candidates got 20,000-plus votes in the 2022 assembly polls, and four seats where it was close to the 20,000-vote mark.