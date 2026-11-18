LUCKNOW: With Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently spilling the beans about the 181 seats being sought by ally Congress to contest in the upcoming UP Assembly polls, followed by Rahul Gandhi’s endorsement of Akhilesh’s “winnability” criterion for seat-sharing, the SP is contemplating making an initial offer of around two dozen seats to the grand old party.
As per informed sources, the SP has identified those seats on which Congress candidates had polled more than 20,000 votes in the 2022 UP elections.
The sources claimed that the first round of negotiations between the two allies of the INDIA bloc is expected to be over 21 Assembly seats where Congress candidates got 20,000-plus votes in the 2022 Assembly polls, and those four seats where it was close to the 20,000-vote mark.
“Of those 21 seats, the SP may hold the seats where it has a sitting MLA and replace the count with seats where Congress had got between 10,000 and 20,000 votes,” said a senior SP leader.
Meanwhile, political observers believe that it could be SP’s initial offer, on which Congress would have to bargain hard to get a respectable number to contest.
Moreover, the Samajwadi Party has offered the Congress to hold seat-sharing talks in Delhi on November 23, 24, and 25, sealing the deal within those three days.
According to SP MP Rajeev Rai, the decks for the talks were cleared between the two parties during a conversation between Rahul and Akhilesh at Sonia Gandhi’s book launch in Delhi on Monday. Akhilesh attended the event with his wife, Dimple Yadav.
In fact, Congress had claimed that a meeting with SP leadership over seat-sharing was scheduled to be held in Delhi on November 17, but on Monday, Rahul Gandhi came to know that neither Akhilesh nor the SP office-bearers were informed about the scheduled meeting, which was finally deferred.
The SP sources claimed that the two sides agreed to officially authorise party functionaries for formal seat-sharing talks likely to be held next week.
While the SP has yet to nominate the leaders to hold talks, Congress had set up a five-member team, to be headed by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to hold discussions on seat-sharing with SP. The other members of the Congress committee include party national general secretary KC Venugopal, party’s UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, UPCC chief Aradhana Mishra-Mona and UPCC working president Imran Masood.
Masood confirmed that his party’s top brass had spoken with the SP chief on the issue. The SP chief had shared a ‘draft’ of the seat-sharing arrangement with the top leadership of Congress. “We will make full preparations based on this draft,” Masood said.
The negotiations are expected to be anything but smooth, given Congress’s initial demand of being treated as an ‘equal partner’, suggesting that it was eyeing a share of around 180 seats in the 403-member UP Assembly.