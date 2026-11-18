LUCKNOW: With Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently spilling the beans about the 181 seats being sought by ally Congress to contest in the upcoming UP Assembly polls, followed by Rahul Gandhi’s endorsement of Akhilesh’s “winnability” criterion for seat-sharing, the SP is contemplating making an initial offer of around two dozen seats to the grand old party.

As per informed sources, the SP has identified those seats on which Congress candidates had polled more than 20,000 votes in the 2022 UP elections.

The sources claimed that the first round of negotiations between the two allies of the INDIA bloc is expected to be over 21 Assembly seats where Congress candidates got 20,000-plus votes in the 2022 Assembly polls, and those four seats where it was close to the 20,000-vote mark.

“Of those 21 seats, the SP may hold the seats where it has a sitting MLA and replace the count with seats where Congress had got between 10,000 and 20,000 votes,” said a senior SP leader.

Meanwhile, political observers believe that it could be SP’s initial offer, on which Congress would have to bargain hard to get a respectable number to contest.

Moreover, the Samajwadi Party has offered the Congress to hold seat-sharing talks in Delhi on November 23, 24, and 25, sealing the deal within those three days.