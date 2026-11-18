Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday held a 20-km 'PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) Rath Yatra' in Gorakhpur, in a bid to strengthen the party's presence in eastern Uttar Pradesh and send a political message in CM Yogi Adityanath's home turf ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Akhilesh arrived at the Gorakhpur airport in the afternoon and began the roadshow aboard the 'PDA Rath'. The yatra will travel from the airport to Deokahi village in Chauri Chaura.

The visit is also significant as Ajay Kumar Singh alias Tappu, brother of former BJP leader Vinay Kumar Singh, popularly known as Binnu Singh, is expected to join the SP in Akhilesh's presence, party sources said.

A large number of party workers from all nine Assembly constituencies of Gorakhpur district, as well as other districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, turned up for the yatra.

Waving SP flags and raising slogans in support of their party chief, enthusiastic workers were seen running alongside the rath.

At Deokahi, Akhilesh will unveil a statue of freedom fighter and martyr Babu Bandhu Singh before attending a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of Binnu.

Tappu is expected to join the SP in Akhilesh's presence, party sources said. He is being seen as a possible SP candidate from Chauri Chaura in the upcoming Assembly elections, though the party has not made any formal announcement in this regard.

He is overseeing preparations for the event, with several senior SP leaders also involved in ensuring its success.