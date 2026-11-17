LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has set Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold, as the next destination for his PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) Rath Yatra (chariot). It will roll out on November 18.
Notably, it marks the second major leg of the SP’s PDA campaign ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, having chosen Rae Bareli, the Gandhi family bastion, to launch the yatra in September this year.
As per the SP chief’s official programme, he will fly from Lucknow to Gorakhpur by private aircraft around 11 am on Wednesday to board the PDA Rath and travel to Devkahi village, under Chauri Chaura police station limits.
He is scheduled to unveil a statue of freedom fighter Babu Bandhu Singh and pay tribute to the late Vinay Kumar Singh (Binnu). He is expected to return to the airport around 3.30 pm and fly back to Lucknow the same day at 4.15 pm.
It would be the second public appearance of the PDA Rath of SP this year.
During the initial leg of his Yatra in Rae Bareli on September 24, Akhilesh had called the upcoming battle for Lucknow no less than the Mahabharata, positioning the PDA Rath as a symbol of Kurukshetra and dharma, and declaring that the “bulldozer of votes” would wipe out the BJP in 2027 after the party’s strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Gorakhpur holds political significance for the ruling BJP by virtue of being the seat of the revered Gorakhnath Peeth, of which Yogi Adityanath is the Mukhya Mahant.
Yogi had represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha for five terms before becoming chief minister. He currently represents the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat.
Gorakhpur, which is believed to have a sway over over 60 seats in Purvanchal (eastern UP) due to the influence of Gorakhnath Peeth, has a sizeable Nishad (Mallah, Kewat, Bind and related riverine communities) electorate.
Nishad voters are estimated to account for 15-18% of the total electorate of the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency.
In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP swept all nine seats in Gorakhpur district. Yogi Adityanath himself won the Gorakhpur Urban seat.
Across the district, the BJP got roughly 50.9% of the votes compared with the SP’s 30.5%.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP’s Ravi Kishan retained the Gorakhpur seat, defeating SP’s Kajal Nishad. The SP’s decision to field a Nishad nominee reflected its ongoing efforts to expand the PDA coalition beyond its traditional base, a strategy that helped the party secure 37 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024.
The BJP also retained the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ constituency in the recently concluded UP Legislative Council elections held in October 2026.
Meanwhile, on the crucial seat-sharing issue, senior Samajwadi Party leader and former MLC Udaiveer Singh indicated that a meeting between the SP and Congress leadership was likely soon. However, he clarified that no meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday in Delhi.
Earlier, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, who was in the national capital, denied any differences between the two parties. He said the INDIA bloc would contest the upcoming elections together, adding that both parties respected each other and would field the best candidates.
“There is no issue whatsoever regarding seat sharing. The INDIA bloc will contest the elections together. There will also be seat adjustments, as we both respect each other. We will choose the best candidates from either party,” Akhilesh Yadav stated while speaking to media personnel in Delhi on Monday.
The remarks come amid ongoing efforts to coordinate INDIA bloc partners ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.