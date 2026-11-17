LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has set Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold, as the next destination for his PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) Rath Yatra (chariot). It will roll out on November 18.

Notably, it marks the second major leg of the SP’s PDA campaign ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, having chosen Rae Bareli, the Gandhi family bastion, to launch the yatra in September this year.

As per the SP chief’s official programme, he will fly from Lucknow to Gorakhpur by private aircraft around 11 am on Wednesday to board the PDA Rath and travel to Devkahi village, under Chauri Chaura police station limits.

He is scheduled to unveil a statue of freedom fighter Babu Bandhu Singh and pay tribute to the late Vinay Kumar Singh (Binnu). He is expected to return to the airport around 3.30 pm and fly back to Lucknow the same day at 4.15 pm.

It would be the second public appearance of the PDA Rath of SP this year.

During the initial leg of his Yatra in Rae Bareli on September 24, Akhilesh had called the upcoming battle for Lucknow no less than the Mahabharata, positioning the PDA Rath as a symbol of Kurukshetra and dharma, and declaring that the “bulldozer of votes” would wipe out the BJP in 2027 after the party’s strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Gorakhpur holds political significance for the ruling BJP by virtue of being the seat of the revered Gorakhnath Peeth, of which Yogi Adityanath is the Mukhya Mahant.

Yogi had represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha for five terms before becoming chief minister. He currently represents the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat.