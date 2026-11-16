BJP strategises outreach to youth, women and first-time voters at Mathura meet ahead of UP polls

LUCKNOW: The ruling BJP’s two-day brainstorming session began in Mathura on Monday, with a focus on reaching out to first-time voters, youth and women while consolidating support among key social constituencies.

The organisational meeting brought together the party’s central and state leadership to chalk out a strategy for integrating beneficiaries of welfare schemes and strengthening support through active outreach highlighting the welfare initiatives of the Central and state governments.

The marathon meeting is being held at the sprawling Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Anusandhan Kendra in Mathura, with BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, state in-charge Vinod Tawde and senior core committee members in attendance. Mathura MP Hema Malini was also present.

BJP president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to address the meeting on Tuesday.

According to party sources, the brainstorming session focused on coordination between the government and organisational ranks, strategies to counter the Opposition’s narratives, and election management plans. A senior UP BJP leader privy to the meeting said the leadership would assess regional dynamics while giving fresh impetus to the campaign and stepping up preparations for the Assembly elections.

The sources said that instead of limiting its engagement to conventional public meetings and campaign events, the BJP would leverage its organisational network to establish direct communication with beneficiaries of welfare schemes while reinforcing the government’s narrative on implementation and delivery.

By choosing Mathura as the venue, the BJP has signalled its intent to consolidate support in the politically crucial Braj belt and western Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the meeting, UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary said the party would hold detailed discussions on the agenda and fine-tune its strategic blueprint for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sources said the discussions primarily focused on strengthening the party at the booth level, including reviewing the effectiveness of grassroots functionaries such as panna pramukhs and workers at shakti kendras.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasised that the party’s core objective was to secure a historic third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh with an overwhelming mandate. He said the BJP aimed to counter the Samajwadi Party’s “false PDA narrative”.

“Our primary objective is to keep UP safe and free from gundaraj,” he said.

The other Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, underscored the state’s transformation since 2017, pointing out that Uttar Pradesh had become a revenue-surplus state, with strengthened law and order and a zero-tolerance policy towards crime.