Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral roll published on Tuesday ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections has 13.58 crore voters, including 6.20 crore women, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

The draft roll prepared under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) records a net increase of 18.84 lakh voters compared to the final electoral roll published on April 10, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Addressing a press conference at Lok Bhawan, Rinwa said the draft list contains 13,58,68,905 voters, comprising 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women and 4,042 third-gender voters. It also includes 11.83 lakh voters in the 18-19 age group.

The number of women voters increased by 10.96 lakh and male voters by 7.87 lakh, while third-gender voters declined by 164 during the period.

The gender ratio improved from 834 to 840 women per 1,000 male voters, while the elector-population ratio rose marginally from 55.17 to 55.95 per cent, Rinwa said.

The claims and objections period will remain open from November 17 to December 16. Eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries using Forms 6, 7 and 8, respectively. The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027, after the disposal of claims and objections by December 28.

Special camps will be held at all 1,73,730 polling stations across the state on November 21, 22, 28 and 29, between 10 am and 4 pm. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available with copies of the draft roll and application forms to assist voters.

Citizens can verify their names and details at the camps. Those seeking inclusion must carry a passport-size colour photograph and valid documents establishing their date of birth and residence. Aadhaar is also an accepted document, he said.