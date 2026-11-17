Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral roll published on Tuesday ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections has 13.58 crore voters, including 6.20 crore women, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.
The draft roll prepared under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) records a net increase of 18.84 lakh voters compared to the final electoral roll published on April 10, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Addressing a press conference at Lok Bhawan, Rinwa said the draft list contains 13,58,68,905 voters, comprising 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women and 4,042 third-gender voters. It also includes 11.83 lakh voters in the 18-19 age group.
The number of women voters increased by 10.96 lakh and male voters by 7.87 lakh, while third-gender voters declined by 164 during the period.
The gender ratio improved from 834 to 840 women per 1,000 male voters, while the elector-population ratio rose marginally from 55.17 to 55.95 per cent, Rinwa said.
The claims and objections period will remain open from November 17 to December 16. Eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries using Forms 6, 7 and 8, respectively. The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027, after the disposal of claims and objections by December 28.
Special camps will be held at all 1,73,730 polling stations across the state on November 21, 22, 28 and 29, between 10 am and 4 pm. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available with copies of the draft roll and application forms to assist voters.
Citizens can verify their names and details at the camps. Those seeking inclusion must carry a passport-size colour photograph and valid documents establishing their date of birth and residence. Aadhaar is also an accepted document, he said.
Comparing the draft roll with the state's projected population for 2026, Rinwa said Uttar Pradesh has an estimated 16.16 crore citizens aged 18 and above, against 13.58 crore voters on the draft list, leaving a gap of around 2.58 crore.
The estimated eligible population includes 7.84 crore women and 8.32 crore men, compared to 6.20 crore women and 7.38 crore men on the draft roll.
The discrepancy is particularly significant among young voters. While population projections indicate that around 84.47 lakh people in the 18-19 age group should be in the state, only 11.83 lakh feature in the draft electoral roll.
Rinwa said the estimates were based on population projections published in July 2020 by the National Commission on Population under the Union Health Ministry. These figures would guide efforts to improve voter registration and ensure a more inclusive electoral roll.
The revision, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date, aims to include all eligible citizens who turn 18 by that date and remove entries of deceased, permanently shifted and duplicate voters.
Voters can check their names and particulars on the Chief Electoral Officer's website, ceouttarpradesh.nic.in, under the 'Voter Services' section. The search facility allows users to look up their details using their EPIC number, registered mobile number or personal information.
Rinwa cautioned that possessing a voter ID card does not guarantee that a person's name remains on the electoral roll and urged citizens to verify their own entries and those of family members.
Those whose names are missing can submit Form 6, while Form 8 can be used to correct personal details or add mobile numbers. The online facility also provides contact details of the concerned BLOs and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), he said.
He appealed to media organisations to publicise the verification facility and encourage eligible citizens, particularly young people and women, to register.
(With inputs from PTI)