TNIE online desk
Parliament will hold a special sitting from November 30 to December 3, amid indications that the Centre may reintroduce a constitutional amendment linking women's reservation to delimitation.
The Lok Sabha will reconvene on November 30, followed by the Rajya Sabha on December 2, after the government proposed the special sitting on Thursday.
The two Houses were reconvened through separate directives issued by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, official sources said.
Earlier, Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2
PM Narendra Modi asserted that no force can stop the delivery of justice to women and blamed "one opposition party" for the defeat in Parliament of the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill.