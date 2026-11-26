The development comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that no force can stop the delivery of justice to women and blamed "one opposition party" for the defeat in Parliament of the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill, giving 33 per cent reservation to women.

In a signed article that appeared on Thursday, Modi said, "The journey of our Constitution would be incomplete without recognising the remarkable women who helped shape it. But what happened earlier this year should fill our hearts with shame."

Modi said the legislation aimed at giving women adequate representation in legislative bodies was disallowed from being passed by one opposition party, once again showing its "disdain for constitutional values".

"I assure the 'Nari Shakti' of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," he said.

Rijiju's announcement comes as Parliament's Monsoon Session remained unprorogued for more than 100 days, setting a new record and fuelling speculation that the government could convene the House at short notice to consider a proposed constitutional amendment linked to the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill.

Both Houses were adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) on August 13, but neither the Lok Sabha nor the Rajya Sabha had been prorogued (formally brought to the end of the session) as of Saturday morning.

The previous record was 87 days, set in 2008.

TNIE had earlier reported that the NDA government was making final preparations to secure the passage of two key bills — the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 — by securing the required numbers in both Houses.

The constitutional amendment bill requires a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, or 361 votes in the present 543-member House. With three vacancies, the House currently has 540 members.