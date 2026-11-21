Parliament’s Monsoon Session remained unprorogued for 100 days, setting a new record and fuelling speculation that the government could convene the House at short notice to consider the proposed constitutional amendment linked to the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Both Houses were adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) on August 13, but neither the Lok Sabha nor the Rajya Sabha has been prorogued (formal conclusion of session) as of Saturday morning.

The previous record was 87 days, set in 2008.

The government has been exploring the possibility of convening a special or extended sitting to secure the passage of the Constitution amendment bill, with government sources earlier expressing confidence that it would clear the Lok Sabha by a margin of 15 to 18 votes.

However, no dates or duration of the proposed sitting have been announced so far.

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 parliamentary elections.

The government is understood to be considering a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state to address concerns of southern states. One of the formulations under consideration is to retain the existing inter-state share of seats based on the 1971 Census, though no final decision has been taken.