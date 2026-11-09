Congress alleges prorogation record set to give time to Shah to 'manipulate' numbers for delimitation bills

The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of deliberately keeping the Monsoon session of Parliament unprorogued for a record 88 days to give Home Minister Amit Shah time to "manipulate a super-tainted two-thirds majority" in the Lok Sabha to get the "dangerous and destructive" delimitation bills passed.

The opposition party also pointed out that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi four times in the past six months requesting that an all-party meeting on delimitation be convened to discuss all proposals transparently and in detail before introducing any legislation, but the PM has steadfastly refused to do so.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh noted that today is 88 days since Parliament was adjourned sine die and has still not been prorogued.

The Monsoon session was adjourned indefinitely on August 13.

"The 8th edition of the authoritative Practice and Procedure of Parliament popularly known as Kaul and Shakdher published in mid 2024 with a message from the PM himself. Page 192 says that the time-gap between the adjournment of the Lok Sabha sine die and its prorogation is generally two-four days. But in footnote #53 on the same page it states that the maximum gap has been 28 days and that related to the Monsoon Session in 2015," Ramesh pointed out.

However, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote to Kharge on October 19, 2026 stating that the Monsoon Session in 2008 had been kept unprorogued for a record 87 days, he said.

"Why that fails to find mention in Kaul and Shakdher is puzzling. And that 87 days was by consensus of all parties because of the peculiar circumstances then," Ramesh said.