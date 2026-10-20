Congress asks Kiren Rijiju if there is a 'firm NEW proposal' on delimitation

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the Modi government’s refusal to convene an all-party meeting on delimitation, asking why it was "stubbornly" unwilling to hear the opposition's concerns in a collective forum.

The party's remark came as a hit out against Union minister Kiren Rijiju over his letter to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also wondered whether the Modi government has a new proposal on delimitation or whether it wants to bring back the defeated bill and make another go at getting it passed with a "super-tainted" two-thirds majority.

The attempt will no doubt fail again, he asserted.

Ramesh posed the queries in a letter to Rijiju, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, after he shot a response to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter.

Kharge, the Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 on delimitation and got a reply from Rijiju on October 19.

Rijiju, in his reply, referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "selective consultations" on delimitation with some political parties in March 2026.

Ramesh claimed that Shah's commitments never made it to the amendment bill and demanded that the government answer three of the party's questions.

"He does not mention that the HM had apparently made some commitments in those consultations that were NOT contained in the Constitution Amendment Bill that was taken up on April 16, 2026. The Bill was deservedly and decisively defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026. Most of the parties that were consulted (according to Kiren Rijiju) had voted AGAINST the Bill," the Congress leader said.