40 days on, Parliament’s Monsoon session remains formally open in rare first

Forty days after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die, the Monsoon session is yet to be formally prorogued, marking an unusual delay that has kept open the possibility of the government introducing legislation without convening a fresh session.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on August 13, but the President has not yet issued a notification proroguing the session.

Former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achari told PTI that the 40-day gap is a new record for the two Houses remaining "unprorogued". In 2015, the Houses were prorogued 28 days after they were adjourned, when the government was seeking consensus on the GST legislation, he recalled.

The delay has fuelled speculation that the government could seek to bring back key legislation during the period.

Among the legislation being discussed is a fresh attempt to amend the women's reservation law to enable its implementation ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. A previous attempt during the Budget session could not go through for want of numbers.