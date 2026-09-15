Govt reaches out to Opposition for special session

NEW DELHI: With Parliament yet to be prorogued, the Centre has reached out to the Opposition parties over a proposal to convene a special session of Parliament before the festive season begins, to push through the delimitation-linked women’s reservation Bill, it is learnt.

Sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s office has reached out to Congress chief and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to explore whether the session can be held before October 11, when the Navratri season begins. Kharge’s office is yet to respond, sources said.

The move comes amid the unusual delay in proroguing Parliament, triggering speculation about a special session, though the government has made no announcement.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said the government had broken its previous record for the longest delay in proroguing both Houses. The special session buzz intensified last week after Rijiju said Parliament could convene a session to discuss delimitation-related proposals.

Following this, Kharge wrote to Rijiju, reiterating the demand that the government convene an all-party meeting and disclose the proposed agenda before taking a decision.