Rijiju questions Congress’ demand for all-party meet, seeks cooperation on women’s quota bill

NEW DELHI: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday questioned the Congress’ demand for an all-party meeting on the delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill, saying the government had already made sustained efforts to consult opposition parties and urging them to extend constructive cooperation for its passage.
In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju underlined that the government valued the participation of all political parties in deliberations and discussions on matters of national importance.
He expressed the hope that the Congress would play a constructive role and not obstruct important future legislation.
Rijiju wrote in response to Kharge’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an all-party meeting before the Constitution amendment bill is taken up for consideration in Parliament.
Citing an example, he referred to the proceedings of the Lok Sabha in 2008. “In 2008, the Lok Sabha sat for two days, on 21st and 22nd July, for the confidence motion; the House was kept unprorogued, reconvened on 17 October 2008, and was adjourned on 24 October to meet again on 10 December,” he pointed out to Kharge.
He also cited several other instances when the House was not prorogued for extended periods, including 76 days in 1987, 54 days in 1987, 54 days in 1989, 49 days in 2006, 49 days in 2013 and 41 days in 1963.
He said the government had reached out to the Congress, as the principal Opposition party, on several occasions to seek its views and support on the proposed legislation.
Rijiju recalled that he had written to Kharge on March 16, March 26 and April 12, 2026, regarding the Opposition’s cooperation on the Delimitation Bill.
He also said he had spoken to Kharge personally and held discussions with him during the Monsoon Session. In addition to the written communications, Rijiju said he had met Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha to discuss the matter and seek his cooperation.
The minister further clarified that, despite repeated requests from the government, the Congress had not provided dates for discussions.
In his letter, Rijiju acknowledged that the government had also held consultations with other Opposition parties. “Consultations were held with representatives of parties including the DMK, SP, YSRCP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM and BJD with a view to facilitating dialogue and building a broader consensus in support of the proposed legislation,” Rijiju mentioned in his letter.
Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Rijiju questioned the repeated demands for consultations, arguing that the government had already made sustained efforts to facilitate dialogue.
“In these circumstances, it is not clear why the demand for consultations is being made repeatedly when the Government has already made sustained efforts for dialogue. What is now required is constructive cooperation from the Opposition parties, rather than a repetition of the same demand without due regard to the consultation already undertaken,” he added.
He said the government’s repeated efforts reflected its willingness to engage in consultations and promote constructive parliamentary engagement. “I reiterate that the government remains committed to the basic principle of parliamentary democracy and to facilitating meaningful dialogue through the effective functioning of Parliament,” he asserted.
On October 16, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an all-party meeting before the Delimitation Constitutional Amendment Bill is taken up for consideration in Parliament.
Kharge’s request sought consultations with political parties ahead of the proposed legislation’s parliamentary consideration, while Rijiju’s response emphasised the government’s position that it had already undertaken several efforts to engage the Opposition on the matter.