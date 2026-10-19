Rijiju questions Congress’ demand for all-party meet, seeks cooperation on women’s quota bill

Citing an example, he referred to the proceedings of the Lok Sabha in 2008. “In 2008, the Lok Sabha sat for two days, on 21st and 22nd July, for the confidence motion; the House was kept unprorogued, reconvened on 17 October 2008, and was adjourned on 24 October to meet again on 10 December,” he pointed out to Kharge.

He also cited several other instances when the House was not prorogued for extended periods, including 76 days in 1987, 54 days in 1987, 54 days in 1989, 49 days in 2006, 49 days in 2013 and 41 days in 1963.

He said the government had reached out to the Congress, as the principal Opposition party, on several occasions to seek its views and support on the proposed legislation.

Rijiju recalled that he had written to Kharge on March 16, March 26 and April 12, 2026, regarding the Opposition’s cooperation on the Delimitation Bill.

He also said he had spoken to Kharge personally and held discussions with him during the Monsoon Session. In addition to the written communications, Rijiju said he had met Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha to discuss the matter and seek his cooperation.

The minister further clarified that, despite repeated requests from the government, the Congress had not provided dates for discussions.