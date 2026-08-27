Kharge writes to Modi seeking Lok Sabha seats be frozen at 543 for 25 years, all-party meet on delimitation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the government's proposed delimitation exercise and called for the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543 seats to be retained for another 25 years.

In a letter to Modi, Kharge also sought the continuation of the existing state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats for 25 years and the implementation of one-third reservation for women from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge urged the government to share its delimitation proposals with all political parties and give them and state governments sufficient time to study the proposals before introducing them in Parliament.

The Congress president said he had made a similar request to Modi on July 16, seeking an all-party meeting on the issue and adequate time for political parties to examine the government's proposals.

Kharge reiterated the request after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister said in a television interview that a special session of Parliament could be convened to discuss delimitation-related proposals.

“This perhaps explains the continued delay in the prorogation of the Monsoon session,” Kharge said.