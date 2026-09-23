Delimitation bill: Govt playing 'diabolical game', at least 26 short of 2/3rd majority, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of playing a "diabolical game" on the delimitation issue, claiming that it was at least 26 members short of a two-thirds majority to get the delimitation bill passed.
Ramesh said all opposition parties want 543 seats to remain frozen for the next 25 years.
"Reports are planted every now and then that a special session could take place this time or that time, but the truth is that the government is at least 26 short of a two-thirds majority," Ramesh said.
He made the remarks at the launch of the book The Delimitation Debate - The Union and Its Units.
The Congress general secretary in-charge communications, during a panel discussion with CPI(M)'s John Brittas and Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the manner in which he brought the Constitution amendment bill involving delimitation to implement the women's reservation act earlier this month.
Ramesh also said delimitation has two parts -- seat distribution and geographical distribution. He said concerns arise due to what happened in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir in the manner in which delimitation was carried out.
The Delimitation Commission in bills defeated was deriving its powers from the Constitution amendment bill which fell, and the Commission was given vastly greater powers than it had ever been given, Ramesh said.
He asserted that there is no way the government would manage a "super-tainted two-thirds majority".
There are serious doubts about this entire exercise, Ramesh added.
It is a "diabolical game", not a genuine exercise to amend the Constitution, the Congress leader said.
Brittas accused the government of having the intention of gerrymandering while carrying out a delimitation.
Brittas said Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and delimitation are linked, and both are aimed at favouring the BJP.
The Congress has accused the Narendra Modi government of setting a new record for delay in prorogation of Parliament after it was adjourned sine die and alleged that Shah was now plotting to secure a super-tainted two-thirds majority to get the Constitution amendment bill involving delimitation passed in the Lok Sabha.
Ramesh has also asked why the Modi government was refusing to convene an all-party meeting to discuss its proposals for delimitation so as to build the broadest possible consensus.
During the Budget Session on April 17, the Modi government faced a setback as the Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation, for the implementation of the women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was defeated in the Lower House.
Of the 528 MPs who voted, 298 voted in support, while 230 opposed it. The bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.
(With inputs from PTI)