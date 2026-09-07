'Monsoon Session on ventilator': Cong alleges HM Shah 'scrambling' for majority to get delimitation bill passed

The Congress on Monday questioned the delay in proroguing Parliament’s Monsoon Session, alleging that the home minister is still scrambling for his "super-tainted" two-thirds majority to get the delimitation bills passed.

"Today is exactly 25 days since Parliament was adjourned sine die. But it has still NOT been prorogued," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Normally prorogation takes place 3-4 days after adjournment sine die. But the gap for the Monsoon Session in 2015 was 28 days. That session had been washed out almost entirely over the Lalit Modi issue but the Modi Government kept the session alive hoping to bulldoze the GST Bills through. It needed a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha which it did not have.

"As it turned out the Modi Government was forced to consult more meaningfully with the Opposition and pass the Bills much later," he said.

Ramesh said, "The 2026 Monsoon Session has been kept on ventilator because the Home Minister is still scrambling around for his super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the Delimitation Bills passed."