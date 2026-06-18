Amit Shah hell bent on making NDA 'National Defectors Alliance,' will not get two-thirds majority in LS: Congress

Amid the ever-growing crisis within the opposition ranks, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday slammed BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for trying to break opposition parties, while asserting that he will not succeed in his attempts to get a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

Ramesh said Shah suffered a "humiliation" in the Lok Sabha on April 17 this year when he failed in getting the Constitution amendment bill related to delimitation passed, and is now resorting to "dirtiest of tricks" in order to avenge that.

He accused Shah of launching an "assault on the Constitution and democracy."

"Amit Shah is clearly hell-bent on making the NDA, the National Democratic Alliance, the NDA -- National Defectors Alliance. He was humiliated on the 17th of April 2026 in the Lok Sabha. He expected the Constitution amendment bill that provides for delimitation to pass," Ramesh told PTI.

"He (Shah) had assured the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). But because of opposition unity and solidarity, the bill didn't pass. They got only 298 and they needed 362, if you go by 543 present and voting. So they felt hugely short of the two-thirds majority. And that was a humiliation. It was a setback for him," Ramesh said, adding the home minister did not expect that.

The Congress leader accused the home minister of orchestrating defections as a response to that "humiliation" of April 17.

Shah has started on this massive programme to destabilise opposition parties, he alleged.

"He's (Shah is), you know, trying to break all opposition parties. But I can assure you that he's not going to succeed in getting a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. He's trying similar tactics in the Rajya Sabha. But ultimately, it's two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha that matters," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader claimed that all sorts of incentives are being offered to opposition MPs to defect to the ruling alliance.

"You know, in the mutual fund industry, you offer different products and different schemes catering to the needs of individual investors. So, he's obviously offering a lot of incentives to individual MPs based on their needs and assessments. But, you know, this is an assault on the Constitution. It's an assault on democracy," Ramesh said.