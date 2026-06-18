TMC crisis deepens as former treasurer Aroop Biswas urges private bank to freeze party account

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas has written to HDFC Bank seeking a freeze on the Trinamool Congress's bank account, in a fresh blow to the party as it grapples with a deepening internal crisis following its defeat in the recent Assembly elections.

In the communication to the bank concerned, Biswas claimed that rival groups were asserting themselves as the legitimate representatives and office-bearers of the party, creating uncertainty over who was authorised to operate the accounts maintained in the name of the TMC.

The move comes as the party faces growing rebellion and days after the Calcutta High Court cleared the way for West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose to recognise rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

Biswas, once considered a close aide of TMC supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, served as the party's treasurer until the Assembly elections, in which he lost the Tollygunj seat to BJP candidate Papiya Adhikari. And following the party's defeat, the TMC appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Subhashis Chakraborty as treasurer as part of an organisational overhaul, replacing Biswas.

The former minister recently appeared before the Bidhannagar South Police Station in Salt Lake for questioning over his alleged links to vandalism during an event featuring Argentine football star Lionel Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium in December last year and the alleged black-marketing of tickets.

In his letter to the bank, Biswas expressed concern that unauthorised persons could misuse signed cheques and sought maintenance of the status quo until the dispute is resolved by a competent authority.