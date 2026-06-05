Can TMC survive itself? Mamata's party confronts gravest crisis of its 28-year existence

KOLKATA: A month after it had lost power in West Bengal and barely days after 58 rebel MLAs seized control of its legislature party, the TMC finds itself confronting a question that would have sounded inconceivable just a month ago: can a party built around Mamata Banerjee survive when her authority over it is no longer absolute?

For nearly three decades, the TMC's internal order rested on one unquestioned truth: Mamata Banerjee was the party, and the party was Mamata Banerjee. For the first time in its history, that equation is being challenged.

What began as a rebellion inside the assembly has evolved into a struggle over legislators, a likely spill over in Parliament, succession, the control over the "Flower and Grass" (Jora Ghas Phul) symbol and perhaps the future of one of India's most formidable regional parties.

For the first time since founding the party in 1998, after breaking away from the Congress, Banerjee faces an unprecedented challenge -- a section of her own elected representatives is attempting to separate the leader from the political structure she built.

The crisis confronting the TMC is no longer about losing power. It is about losing the leadership monopoly over loyalty.

The rebels continue to acknowledge her leadership while rejecting the authority of her nephew and political heir apparent Abhishek.

And while the immediate battle is being fought in the assembly and organisation, many TMC leaders privately admit their bigger worry is how to prevent the turmoil from eventually spilling over into Parliament.

The concern stems not from any formal rebellion among MPs but from fears that a successful legislative revolt could embolden similar attempts elsewhere.

"The BJP may try an operation in the TMC's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha parties, similar to what happened in the West Bengal assembly.

But Mamata Banerjee has fought bigger battles and will bounce back," senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said.

While there is no indication yet of any organised rebellion among MPs, his remarks underline anxieties within the party that the crisis may not end with the assembly split.

"The BJP already has the government in Bengal. It is Parliament where they don't have the numbers," a senior TMC MP said.

With 28 Lok Sabha MPs and 13 Rajya Sabha members, the TMC remains one of the largest opposition parties in Parliament.

Any substantial erosion would weaken not only Mamata Banerjee's national standing but also the opposition bloc's collective strength.

For the TMC, therefore, containing the rebellion has become as important as rebuilding the organisation.