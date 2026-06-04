From 215 to 20 in a month: The stunning collapse of Mamata's political empire

KOLKATA: For a politician who built her career on defiance, resilience and an instinctive understanding of Bengal's political pulse, the past month, marking the aftermath of the West Bengal Assembly election results, has been nothing short of a political earthquake for Mamata Banerjee.

Exactly a month ago, Banerjee remained the undisputed face of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), commanding a formidable legislative force. But the party's crushing electoral defeat at the hands of the BJP dramatically altered the political landscape.

The setback was made more personal by her own loss from Bhabanipur to archrival Suvendu Adhikari in a constituency long regarded as her political fortress.

The poll results reduced the TMC's strength in the Assembly to 80 MLAs, leaving Banerjee to lead the opposition from a position of unprecedented weakness. The party had secured 215 MLAs in the 2021 state polls.

Yet, what appeared to be a devastating electoral defeat has rapidly evolved into an existential crisis for the party she founded in 1998.

On Wednesday, a group of dissident TMC legislators submitted letters of support from 58 MLAs to Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, backing expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of their legislature party and staking claim to the position of Leader of the Opposition.

Ritabrata claimed that the rebel faction had two additional MLAs in reserve. The move, which subsequently received the Speaker's approval, effectively signalled that more than two-thirds of the party's legislators had drifted away from Banerjee's authority within the Assembly.

The symbolism could hardly be starker.