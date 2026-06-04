From 'accidental' meeting to Assembly coup: 13 days that split TMC

KOLKATA: An "accidental" meeting in Delhi, a signature-forgery controversy, simmering resentment over the influence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and a succession battle developments that unfolded with breathtaking speed over just 13 days leading to the first split in the 28-year-old party.

What began with an apparently chance encounter between rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Banga Bhavan on May 22 ended on Wednesday with 58 MLAs wresting control of the party's legislature wing, electing Ritabrata as their leader and securing recognition from the Assembly Speaker.

The rebellion formally fractured a party founded by Mamata Banerjee on January 1, 1998, after breaking away from the Congress. Yet the seeds of the revolt had been sown much earlier.

Soon after the Assembly poll defeat on May 4 at the hands of the BJP, unease began surfacing within sections of the party over what some legislators perceived as the growing concentration of authority around Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of the party chief.

At a meeting of newly elected MLAs on May 6, Mamata Banerjee reportedly asked legislators to rise and applaud Abhishek for his role in the campaign.

While intended as recognition of his contribution, the gesture triggered murmurs among a section of legislators who felt the party was increasingly revolving around one family.

The first public signs of dissent emerged on May 19.

At another meeting, Ritabrata Banerjee and Entally MLA Sandipan Saha questioned why Falta MLA Jahangir Khan had not been expelled despite publicly announcing his withdrawal from the repoll.

Since Jahangir was regarded as being close to Abhishek, the criticism was widely interpreted as a challenge to the TMC national general secretary.

Veteran MLA Kunal Ghosh also voiced similar concerns, though he would later distance himself from the rebel camp. The turning point came three days later.