TMC meeting at Mamata Banerjee's house called off as only 20 of 80 MLAs attend

KOLKATA: With attendance of only 20 out of 80 Trinamool Congress MLAs, a meeting called by Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, legislative party leader in the West Bengal Assembly, at former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on Sunday afternoon was called off.

The development has escalated discontent within the party after it suffered a defeat to the BJP in the Assembly elections.

Having won 208 Assembly seats, the BJP formed the government in Bengal for the first time. The absence of 60 Trinamool Congress legislators from the meeting at the party supremo's residence indicated that the leadership's attempt to strengthen coordination among its 80 MLAs had suffered a major setback.

The party later offered an explanation for the low attendance, saying leaders were occupied following attacks on Trinamool Congress leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee.

Clarifying the attendance of only 20 lawmakers, newly elected MLA and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told reporters, "MLAs are busy with different programmes following the incident of attack on Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday in Sonarpur. Apart from this, many MLAs are leaders and workers of the party are being attacked and heckled during post-poll violence across districts. They are also being arrested after police frame false cases against them. Considering the situation, MLAs were making calls since Saturday evening, urging the party leadership to reschedule the day of the meeting, instead of today."

He added, "Beside Abhishek, Kalyan Bandyopadhyay was also physically attacked today. Naturally, the meeting has been deferred owing to the prevailing situation. Today's meeting has been cancelled and as a result of which, MLAs could not come."