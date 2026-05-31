BJP condemns attack on Abhishek Banerjee, says incident reflects ‘public anger’ in Bengal

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday condemned the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in South 24 Parganas district, while attributing the incident to growing public resentment against the ruling party.

“What happened to Abhishek Banerjee should not have happened. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands,” Ghosh told reporters. However, he said people in West Bengal had endured “harassment” under the TMC government over the past 15 years, adding that “the anger inside the public has to show up somewhere”.

Questioning Banerjee’s visit to the area after the Assembly election results, Ghosh said the TMC leader should have assessed the prevailing sentiment. “Why did you go there to play the hero?” he asked, alleging that the public had been waiting for an opportunity to express discontent.

The remarks came a day after Banerjee was allegedly attacked with stones, bricks and eggs during a visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas to meet families reportedly affected by post-poll violence.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack and alleged that a BJP worker had been caught on camera throwing stones at Banerjee.

In a post on X, she accused the BJP of spreading misinformation and engaging in “competitive hooliganism”.