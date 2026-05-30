Stones, eggs hurled at TMC's Abhishek Banerjee while visiting post-poll violence victims' families in Sonarpur

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress and party MP from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, was assaulted and abused on Saturday when he paid his first visit to the family of a deceased party worker in the area after the party suffered a crushing defeat to the BJP in the recently held Assembly elections.

Angry local residents allegedly linked to the BJP hurled stones, shoes and eggs at Banerjee, nephew of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, when he visited the residence of Trinamool Congress worker Sanju Karmakar in Sonarpur on Saturday afternoon. Karmakar was allegedly murdered during post-poll violence. Banerjee had travelled to Sonarpur to meet families affected by the violence.

The incident occurred when Banerjee got out of his car and headed towards Karmakar’s house on a motorcycle. He was seated between a Trinamool Congress worker who was driving and another person riding pillion. Anticipating trouble, Banerjee was seen wearing a helmet for protection.