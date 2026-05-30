'Rulers became killers': Mamata, Congress condemn attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the "shocking attack" on Banerjee is highly condemnable and a clear example of "BJP's politics of hate and violence".

"The absence of the WB Police points to a deliberate withdrawal of protection that should always be ensured. Opposition politicians must be allowed to freely conduct their outreach, and violence should never be the recourse in political rivalry," Venugopal said on X.

Congress whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, also condemned the "attack" on Banerjee and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to intervene in the matter.

"Strongly condemn the shocking attack on MP Shri Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur, as he went to meet the families affected by post-poll violence in the state," he said on X.

He urged Birla to ask the Union and West Bengal governments to ensure security for all MPs and take immediate steps to stop such attacks.

Television visuals from the spot showed Banerjee being escorted out of the area wearing a helmet, with his shirt torn during the commotion.

"Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families," Banerjee said while meeting the kin of a post-poll violence victim.