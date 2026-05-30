Stones, shoes hurled at TMC's Abhishek Banerjee while visiting post-poll violence victims' families

Stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday while he was visiting West Bengal's Sonarpur area to meet families of post-poll violence victims, police said.

Unidentified people attempted to rain blows and kicks on him, while they shouted 'thief' slogans at Banerjee.

Banerjee was seen being escorted out of the area with a police helmet on and his shirt tattered.

"Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families," Banerjee said while meeting the family of a deceased post-poll violence victim.