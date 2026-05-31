BJP planned and sponsored attack on Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal's Sonarpur, claims TMC

Trinamool Congress claimed that the attack on the party's national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur in West Bengal was 'planned'.

The party also alleged that the BJP 'sponsored' the attack and clarified that it was not an instant expression of public anger as claimed by the BJP.

The opposition party posted photographs on its official X handle, claiming these proved the involvement of local BJP functionaries in the incident.

"If the BJP claims this attack was merely an expression of spontaneous public anger, then why was a key BJP functionary present at the scene playing such an active, directorial role? Who authorised this mobilisation?" the TMC posed in the X post.