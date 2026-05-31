Day after attack on Abhishek, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleges assault in West Bengal’s Hooghly

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up during a visit to South 24 Parganas, party MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday alleged that he suffered a head injury after being mobbed outside a police station in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

Kalyan Banerjee, the Lok Sabha MP from Sreerampore, had visited the Chanditala police station to submit a memorandum protesting the arrest of TMC workers following the Assembly elections when tensions flared outside the premises.

A group of protesters waved black flags at the TMC delegation and raised slogans, including calling them “thief”.

Banerjee alleged that BJP supporters were behind the attack and said he was struck on the head during the protest.

“All this happened in front of the police. I was hit on my head, and I am bleeding,” he told reporters.

Visuals from the site showed Banerjee holding a cloth to the back of his head.