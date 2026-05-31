Day after attack on Abhishek, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleges assault in West Bengal’s Hooghly

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up during a visit to South 24 Parganas, party MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday alleged that he suffered a head injury after being mobbed outside a police station in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.
Kalyan Banerjee, the Lok Sabha MP from Sreerampore, had visited the Chanditala police station to submit a memorandum protesting the arrest of TMC workers following the Assembly elections when tensions flared outside the premises.
A group of protesters waved black flags at the TMC delegation and raised slogans, including calling them “thief”.
Banerjee alleged that BJP supporters were behind the attack and said he was struck on the head during the protest.
“All this happened in front of the police. I was hit on my head, and I am bleeding,” he told reporters.
Visuals from the site showed Banerjee holding a cloth to the back of his head.
Following the incident, the MP staged a dharna, alleging police inaction. He also asserted that the TMC would continue its protests against “BJP-sponsored attacks”.
The incident comes a day after Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly roughed up by locals during a visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, where he had gone to meet families affected by post-poll violence.
A large police contingent and central forces were deployed outside the Chanditala police station to prevent any further escalation.
The BJP denied the allegations, claiming that local residents were expressing anger against TMC leaders across the State.
(With inputs from PTI)