58 TMC MLAs back expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as legislative party leader, submit claim to speaker

KOLKATA: In a major escalation of the rebellion within the Trinamool Congress, 58 MLAs on Wednesday submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose proposing expelled legislator Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition, strengthening the faction's bid to be recognised as the party's "real" legislative wing.

The rebel MLAs submitted the letter to Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose on Wednesday, proposing Bandyopadhyay, the MLA from Uluberia Purba in Howrah district, as the LoP and Akhrujjaman, the MLA from Raghunathganj, as the Chief Whip.

The MLAs, led by expelled legislators Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay and Sandipan Saha, attended a meeting in the Assembly's Naushad Ali room on Wednesday, where they selected the LoP and Chief Whip before submitting the resolution along with the letter to the Speaker.

It is learnt that Bose's office has accepted the letter and reportedly asked the rebel group to wait until 4 pm, when a decision on the recognition of Bandyopadhyay as the LoP and Akhrujjaman as the Chief Whip is expected to be announced.

The Trinamool Congress leadership had expelled Bandyopadhyay and Saha, the MLA from Entally constituency in Kolkata, on charges of anti party activities.

With the submission of a letter carrying the signatures of more than two thirds of the party's 78 MLAs, the rebel group's claim to the Joraphool symbol as the "real Trinamool" is expected to gain momentum, signalling a major setback for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in the Assembly.

The Trinamool Congress won 80 of the state's 294 Assembly seats in the recently held elections. Following the expulsions of Bandyopadhyay and Saha, the party's strength in the House fell to 78.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary and MP from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district, had written to Bose proposing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the party MLA from Ballygunge in Kolkata, as the LoP. However, the proposal was not accepted following allegations of forged signatures of several Trinamool Congress MLAs.

Assembly authorities subsequently lodged a complaint with Hare Street police station over the alleged forgery. With the approval of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was constituted to probe the matter.