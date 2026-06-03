Amid internal rift, TMC announces dissolution of all party committees across West Bengal

Hours after as many as 58 TMC MLAs approached the Assembly Speaker, projecting support to expelled party legislator Ritabrata Banerjee, the party announced the dissolution of all its organisational committees in West Bengal.

The party also announced a comprehensive review of its organisational structure and performance.

In a statement posted on X, the TMC said that all committees of the party in West Bengal, as well as all of its frontal organisations, stood dissolved with immediate effect.

"After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect," the party said.

It said the party would undertake a "comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level."

"Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course," the statement said.

The party did not elaborate on the reasons behind the decision.

However, the decision came in the backdrop of an intensifying rift within the TMC, after its embarrassing defeat in the Assembly polls.

On Wednesday, a group of dissident TMC legislators approached the Speaker and submitted letters of support to the party's expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee, naming him as the legislative party leader, according to sources.

Political observers viewed the organisational restructuring as an attempt by the leadership to regain control of the organisation amid the ongoing crisis.

"The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose," the social media post added.

The development marks one of the most sweeping organisational decisions taken by the TMC since its formation and comes at a time when the party is grappling with its biggest internal challenge in recent years.

(With inputs from PTI)