'Fake signature row': CID asks TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to appear before Bhabani Bhaban on May 31

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday has reportedly asked Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, to appear at Bhabani Bhaban, state police headquarters in Alipore, on Sunday.

“They have served me a notice, which I have not yet read. I will talk to my lawyer and cooperate with them. I have nothing to hide. Earlier, I have cooperated with the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) as and when they issue summons. I won’t roll back from the battleground,” Abhishek told the mediapersons today.

While reacting to the CID’s move, the Diamond Harbour MP of Trinamool Congress said, “This is a politically motivated plan. It’s a kind of misuse of power to create trouble.”

"I don't know why CID or KMC came here. I was at Beleghata. I will leave for Sonarpur a little later," Abhishek told reporters, adding, "I have not bowed down before ED, CBI. I will move court soon."

He has a pre-scheduled programme to Sonarpur assembly constituency to meet his party workers, victims of post-poll violence in the area, after the announcement of results in the May 4 Bengal assembly elections.

A five-member CID team visited Abhishek’s ‘Shantiniketan’ building on 188A Harish Mukherjee Road this afternoon in connection with an investigation into an alleged discrepancy in signatures of several Trinamool Congress MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly attendance register.

He was not there at the ‘Shantiniketan’ building when the CID team visited his residence.

He went to his party MLA Kunal Ghosh’s residence at Beliaghata to meet the family members of a party worker allegedly murdered during post-poll violence in the Beliaghata constituency area.