'Fake signature row': CID asks TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to appear before Bhabani Bhaban on May 31

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday has reportedly asked Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, to appear at Bhabani Bhaban, state police headquarters in Alipore, on Sunday.
“They have served me a notice, which I have not yet read. I will talk to my lawyer and cooperate with them. I have nothing to hide. Earlier, I have cooperated with the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) as and when they issue summons. I won’t roll back from the battleground,” Abhishek told the mediapersons today.
While reacting to the CID’s move, the Diamond Harbour MP of Trinamool Congress said, “This is a politically motivated plan. It’s a kind of misuse of power to create trouble.”
"I don't know why CID or KMC came here. I was at Beleghata. I will leave for Sonarpur a little later," Abhishek told reporters, adding, "I have not bowed down before ED, CBI. I will move court soon."
He has a pre-scheduled programme to Sonarpur assembly constituency to meet his party workers, victims of post-poll violence in the area, after the announcement of results in the May 4 Bengal assembly elections.
A five-member CID team visited Abhishek’s ‘Shantiniketan’ building on 188A Harish Mukherjee Road this afternoon in connection with an investigation into an alleged discrepancy in signatures of several Trinamool Congress MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly attendance register.
He was not there at the ‘Shantiniketan’ building when the CID team visited his residence.
He went to his party MLA Kunal Ghosh’s residence at Beliaghata to meet the family members of a party worker allegedly murdered during post-poll violence in the Beliaghata constituency area.
Abhishek, after coming back to his Kalighat residence later this afternoon, informed police that he does not stay at the ‘Shantiniketan’ building.
The CID team reached his Kalighat residence and handed him a notice urging him to appear at the Bhabani Bhaban on Sunday.
The controversy centres on a letter submitted by the Trinamool Congress Legislative Party to the Assembly, where questions were raised over the authenticity of the signatures of several party MLAs.
The CID has been probing the matter and has already contacted or questioned multiple individuals linked to the case.
As part of the investigation, CID officials had earlier visited the residences of Kunal Ghosh and Nayana Bandyopadhyay, besides those of MLAs Baharul Islam and Tapas Maiti.
The latest development comes days after Kolkata Police personnel visited Abhishek's Harish Mukherjee Road residence and removed scanners, monitors and other security-related equipment installed at the premises.
The purpose of that visit and the removal of the devices have not been officially disclosed.
Neither the CID nor Abhishek's office has issued an official statement on Saturday's visit.
A team of CID officers on Thursday had visited the residence of Trinamool Congress MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay in connection with an investigation into an alleged discrepancy in her signature in the West Bengal Assembly attendance register, a senior police officer said.
Following the issue, the Principal Secretary of the Assembly lodged a complaint at Hare Street police station, and the case was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).