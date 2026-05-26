Computer monitor from Abhishek Banerjee's offfice seized

KOLKATA: A Kolkata Police team entered the Shantiniketan building—residence of Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress—on Monday and walked away with a computer monitor.

According to sources, a white vehicle tagged with a ‘Kolkata Police’ sticker carrying the monitor went out of the house. But it is not yet known where the device was taken.

Barely one week ago, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had served seven days’ notice on Abhishek to demolish ‘unauthorised’ portions of 17 properties owned by him, sources said.

According to KMC officials, Abhishek also has the option of contesting the notices and explaining why the allegedly illegal portions should not be demolished. One of the notices stated: “You are hereby required under Section 400(1) of the KMC Act, 1980, to demolish the deviated unauthorised parts of the building within 7 (seven) days.”

The KMC extended the deadline for another 10 days at Abhishek’s request on Sunday. Police have already taken away the high-tech security device scanner installed at the ‘Shantiniketan’ building.