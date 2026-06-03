Calcutta HC allows Abhishek Banerjee to move plea seeking protection from coercive action in signature forgery probe

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee permission to file a petition seeking protection from any coercive action by the state CID in connection with its investigation into alleged forgery of signatures of TMC MLAs.

The CID is probing the matter based on a complaint by two legislators to the West Bengal Assembly Secretariat, alleging that their signatures were forged on a TMC resolution appointing Ballygunge MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition.

Following the complaint, the Assembly Secretariat lodged an FIR with Kolkata Police, after which the case was transferred to the CID by the state home department.