Health concerns likely to keep Abhishek Banerjee from CID appearance

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee was not expected to appear before the West Bengal CID on Monday due to health concerns, according to sources.

The Diamond Harbour MP was summoned by the investigation agency in connection with a probe into the alleged use of forged signatures of party legislators in a communication submitted to the Assembly Secretariat, they said.

The TMC national general secretary was attacked when he visited the house of an alleged post-poll violence victim at Sonarpur town in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

He received treatment at two private hospitals that evening amid high drama with party supremo Mamata Banerjee present.

Abhishek Banerjee cited health-related issues for not appearing before the CID officials on Monday as per the state investigating agency's summons, the sources said, adding he was undergoing treatment at home.